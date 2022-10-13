ENG
Russians killed 7 and wounded 13 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 12, the Russians killed 7 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reports this.

"On October 12, the Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region — in Avdiivka. In addition, 4 more civilians were found in Lyman, killed by the Russians during the occupation.

Another 13 people were injured yesterday," the report said.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

