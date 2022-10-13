Russian troops are waiting for battle in Kherson, - British intelligence

It is likely that the Russians expect the fighting to spread to the city of Kherson, as they have ordered the evacuation of some of the city’s civilians.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that after retreating about 20 km to the north in the Kherson sector in early October, Russian troops are probably trying to strengthen a new front line west of the village of Mylove.

The line is fiercely contested, especially in the west, where Ukrainian offensives mean that Russia's flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River.

Most of the Russian troops on this front line are undermanned Air Force units.

"In recent days, the Russian occupation authorities have probably given an order to prepare for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson. It is likely that they expect the hostilities to spread to the city of Kherson itself," - believes the British intelligence society.

