NATO may conduct nuclear exercises next week, - BBC

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is concerned about Russia’s plans to conduct nuclear drills in the near future and may hold similar drills next week.

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the allies' meeting in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian BBC News service.

According to them, with regard to the nuclear threat from Russia, NATO is closely monitoring the actions of the Russian leadership, but they still do not observe "obvious" preparations for the use of a nuclear arsenal.

They emphasized that the Alliance is concerned about Russia's plans to conduct nuclear exercises in the near future - NATO may conduct its exercises as early as next week.

It is noted that for NATO, similar exercises are a common practice, they are held at about the same time every year and last about a week.

Read more: Kyrgyzstan canceled CSTO training on its territory