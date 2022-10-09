Kyrgyzstan canceled CSTO training on its territory
Kyrgyzstan has decided to abandon CSTO training
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Azattyk.
It is emphasized that the command and staff training with the peacekeeping forces of the CSTO "Indestructible Brotherhood-2022" were to take place on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in October 2022.
Earlier, Kazakhstan and Armenia canceled training.
