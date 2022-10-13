Poland may take part of Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Gazprom

Polish authorities are considering the possibility of introducing temporary management in EuRoPol Gaz, where Russian Gazprom owns almost half of the shares. This company is the owner of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

This was stated by the head of the Polish Ministry of Development and Technologies, Waldemar Buda, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"Having done this, we will be the first in Europe to completely take away Gazprom's shares in an organization of this type," he said.

The question regarding EuRoPol Gaz arose after Poland introduced temporary management in the company Novatek Green Energy, a "daughter" of the Russian group "Novatek", which supplied liquefied gas to several dozen communes in Poland.

"We are using legal rights here that came into force only a few weeks ago. This is a tool that will allow us to regulate the situation at enterprises with Russian capital, which for one reason or another, for example in the interests of the state or to save jobs, must continue to work." - said the Buddha.

Provisional administrations are introduced with the aim of either selling Russian shares or handing them over to the state.

The minister added that he does not rule out a similar move regarding EuRoPol Gaz, but added: "I would not like to get ahead of the facts."

The Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline belongs to EuRoPol GAZ, a joint venture between Gazprom and the Polish PGNiG, and its operator is the Polish Gaz-System.

This gas pipeline is not working for the transit of Russian gas from the spring of 2022. Piotr Naimski, the representative of the Polish government on energy issues, said that it will be used to transport gas through the territory of Poland and can be used to send gas from Germany to Poland.