NATO will provide Ukraine with equipment to suppress drones, - Stoltenberg

NATO will soon supply Ukraine with systems to suppress the work of military drones.

This was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are providing fuel, winter uniforms and medicines as part of NATO's comprehensive aid package for Ukraine. Also, NATO will soon hand over anti-drone equipment to Ukraine," he said.

He assured that the supply of means against drones will allow Ukraine to protect its most important infrastructure.

He also stated that in the long term, the Alliance will help Ukraine transition from weapons developed by the USSR to modern weapons.

Read more: Primary needs of Armed Forces in winter uniforms are closed, - Ministry of Defense