Netherlands will allocate 70 million euros to Ukraine to repair heating systems and water pipelines

The Netherlands announced the allocation of 70 million euros for the repair of heating systems, water pipes and houses in Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Minister of Internal Trade and Development of Cooperation of the Netherlands Lische Schreinemacher in Twitter.

"As winter approaches, problems for Ukrainians are only becoming more acute. Houses, water pipes and heating systems need urgent repairs. Notified the World Bank that I am already providing 70 million euros on behalf of the Netherlands specifically for this winter," she wrote.

As noted, the amount will be allocated through a World Bank fund, specially created for Ukraine to pass the winter season.

We remind, yesterday the Netherlands announced the transfer of additional anti-aircraft missiles worth 15 million euros to strengthen the defense of Ukraine's skies.