Over UAH 6 billion was collected through UNITED24 platform, - Zelensky

Through the UNITED24 fundraising platform, more than UAH 6 billion in charitable contributions to support Ukraine have been collected. Help was provided by people from 110 countries.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

"People from 110 countries of the world joined the UNITED24 platform, and the total amount of charitable contributions exceeded UAH 6 billion," the head of state noted.

He published a video about the operation of the platform and thanked everyone who joins.

"Don't stop supporting Ukraine. Every contribution is important to us," urged the President.