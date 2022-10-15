Occupiers are shelling Kharkiv and region, there are victims, - RMA

During the past day, the enemy shelled Kharkiv and the settlements of the Kharkiv, Izium, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiiv districts.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, a private house was damaged in Vovchansk, an unused store building was damaged in Izium, non-residential and commercial buildings were also damaged, and fires broke out.

"According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 66-year-old civilian was killed in the border community of Kharkiv district as a result of enemy shelling, and a 74-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries in Kupiansk district.

Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service continue demining the territory of the region. During the day, 558 explosive objects were defused," the report said.

However, mine danger remains very high. In the Chuhuiiv district, a 65-year-old man was seriously injured when his car ran over an enemy mine. Once again, I urge everyone to be as careful as possible.

"There are ongoing hostilities on the contact line. We believe in the AFU and support our soldiers to Victory," the head of the region noted.