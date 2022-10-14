Russians hit infrastructure facility in Kharkiv region with four missiles and massively bombarded Kupiansk

During the past day, the enemy continued to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. In the Chuhuiiv district, an infrastructure object was damaged by 4 rocket strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov reported this.

"Yesterday evening, around 9:00 p.m., the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, hitting the road surface was recorded. There were no casualties.

In the Chuguyiv district, an infrastructure facility was damaged by 4 rocket strikes. Previously, 1 person was injured," the message reads.

It is noted that yesterday the enemy massively shelled the city of Kupiansk.

"3 shops and a trade pavilion were damaged, fires broke out. Also, the enemy shelled populated areas of the Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Chuguiiv districts with barrel and rocket artillery and mortars. According to the regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, 6 people in the Kupiansk district, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized with injuries during the day. Another 16-year-old boy was injured in the Izium district," Synehubov added.