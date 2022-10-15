Russia can destroy USA and Europe with nuclear weapons in half hour, - Musk

American billionaire, founder of SpaceX Elon Musk continues to express his opinion on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In one of his tweets on October 15, Musk said that Russia can destroy the USA and Europe in less than half an hour if it uses nuclear weapons, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is capable of completely destroying the USA and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes and vice versa. An amazing number of people do not know this. Of course, it would be crazy to use them, but it is crazy to find yourself in such a situation," Musk is convinced.

It will be recalled that earlier Elon Musk offered Ukraine to give up Crimea, because it "was Russian before Khrushchev's mistake", to hold a referendum on the territories occupied by Russian troops, and to remain a neutral state.

Ukrainian officials responded rather harshly to the billionaire. In response, Musk clarified that he supports Ukraine, but is convinced that the escalation of the war will cause great damage to Ukraine and, possibly, the world.

Subsequently, Musk's company SpaceX warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding the provision of Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine if the department refused to pay tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine will find a solution so that satellite communication will continue to work.

