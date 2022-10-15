Kuleba about subpoenas for employees of American Schlumberger in Russian Federation: Must leave Russia

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called on Western companies to leave Russia after it became known that employees of the American oil service company Schlumberger began to receive subpoenas in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

As Reuters reports, employees of the Russian branches of the oil service corporation Schlumberger began to receive summonses at the workplace, and the company at the same time does not allow remote work to avoid mobilization. According to human rights defenders, Russian law requires companies to "help" with mobilization measures, deliver summonses and conduct military registration, even if there is only one conscript among the employees.

Watch more: Oil depot was burning near Belgorod. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kuleba stated that Schlumberger is financing war crimes and genocide while remaining in Russia.

"Schlumberger is financing war crimes and genocide while staying in Russia. It is now cooperating with the authorities on the mobilization of workers. I have warned all Western companies about this. The only way to save the remnants of its reputation is to leave Russia now," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter.