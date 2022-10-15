In a military unit in Belgorod region, where Russians were mobilized, there was a shooting - officially 11 killed, 15 wounded

On October 15, social networks reported that a shooting occurred in one of Russian army units in Belgorod region. According to preliminary data, there are dozens of dead and wounded among mobilized soldiers.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram channel AFU Operational.

The statement reads: "Telegram channels report about 22 killed and 16 wounded mobilized in a military unit in Belgorod region. It is preliminarily known that three men took part in the shooting. The information needs to be verified."

Other Telegram channels, citing Russian media, report that three soldiers opened fire in a military unit in the Belgorod region. Two of the three shooters were killed by return fire, one escaped. The information has not been officially confirmed.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry officially reported that "two citizens of one of the CIS countries committed a terrorist act at the training ground of the Western Military District in Belgorod region".

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that during the terrorist attack, a "volunteer unit" of the Russian army, which was undergoing training, was shelled. As a result, 11 people were killed and 15 wounded.

"Two terrorists were killed by return fire, law enforcement agencies are working at the scene of the terrorist attack," - the Russian Defense Ministry said.

