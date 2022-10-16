ENG
AFU liquidated two lieutenant colonels of Russian army - Gataullin and Proskurin. PHOTOS

On October 15, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated two lieutenant colonels of the Russian army - Dmytro Proskurin and Rustem Gataullin.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by an officer of the Armed Forces, blogger Anatolii Shtefan on Twitter.

Speaking about the liquidation of the Russians, he noted: "Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Proskurin; Chief of Artillery of the motorized rifle brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Gataullin Rustem."

