Russia keeps 21 ships on combat duty - Navy of AFU
In the Black Sea, there are up to 4 enemy ships and boats on combat duty, 2 carriers of SCM "Kalibr" whose total salvo is 16 missiles.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy of the AFU.
"As of 16.10.2022:
- in the Black Sea, up to 4 enemy ships and boats are on combat duty, 2 carriers of the SCM "Kaliber" with a total salvo of 16 missiles acted in the interests of launching missile strikes on Ukraine;
- in the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 enemy ships and boats on combat duty;
- in the Mediterranean Sea, the enemy is holding a group of 11 ships, including 5 Kalibr SCM carriers with a total salvo of 76 missiles," the report says.
