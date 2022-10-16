ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4897 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 177 8
Sea of Azov (146) Russian Navy (26) ship (254) The Black Sea (311) Mediterranean Sea (24)

Russia keeps 21 ships on combat duty - Navy of AFU

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

корабель

In the Black Sea, there are up to 4 enemy ships and boats on combat duty, 2 carriers of SCM "Kalibr" whose total salvo is 16 missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy of the AFU.

"As of 16.10.2022:

  • in the Black Sea, up to 4 enemy ships and boats are on combat duty, 2 carriers of the SCM "Kaliber" with a total salvo of 16 missiles acted in the interests of launching missile strikes on Ukraine;
  • in the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 6 enemy ships and boats on combat duty;
  • in the Mediterranean Sea, the enemy is holding a group of 11 ships, including 5 Kalibr SCM carriers with a total salvo of 76 missiles," the report says.

Russia keeps 21 ships on combat duty - Navy of AFU 01

Read more: Russia keeps 13 ships on combat duty in Black and Azov Seas - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 