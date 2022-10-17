ENG
20 Iranian instructors spotted in Kherson region - National Resistance Center

іран

According to Ukrainian underground, up to 20 instructors from Iran were spotted in temporarily occupied Kherson region.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center at the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Iranians also help to launch Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Crimea. In particular, instructors are at the Chauda training ground, Kirovske military airfield and near Cape Tarkhankut.

Drones are transported by KAMAZ or URAL trucks. It is also possible to use civilian transport, trucks for transportation of sea containers", - it is said in the message.

