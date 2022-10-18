2 flights to energy supply facility in Zhytomyr, - PO
The enemy struck an energy supply facility in Zhytomyr.
Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Zhytomyr. Previously, 2 flights arrived at the energy supply facility. Emergency services are working," Tymoshenko said.
Details of the shelling are currently unknown.
