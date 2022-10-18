Occupiers are attacking Kharkiv, stay in shelters! - Synehubov
Currently, explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The occupiers are striking the city.
Oleg Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Attention, residents of Kharkiv and the region: the Russian occupiers are striking. Stay in shelters!", the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password