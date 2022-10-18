Occupiers are attacking Kharkiv, stay in shelters! - Synehubov

Currently, explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The occupiers are striking the city.

Oleg Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention, residents of Kharkiv and the region: the Russian occupiers are striking. Stay in shelters!", the message reads.

