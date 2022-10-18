"Antonov" management did not take measures to preserve "Mriya" plane, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine is establishing all the circumstances of the destruction of the AN-225 "Mriya" aircraft and, in particular, why the management of the State Enterprise "Antonov" did not take all the necessary measures to preserve it.

As noted, SSU employees together with representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office conducted several searches as part of the relevant criminal proceedings.

"The investigation established that officials, despite the warnings of state authorities, did not take appropriate measures to preserve the aircraft. Also, individual employees of the enterprise for a long time prevented the Defense Forces from organizing anti-aircraft and ground protection of the monument All this led to the destruction of AN-225 and several more planes," the report says.

Currently, additional details of this case are being studied and necessary examinations are being conducted, after which further procedural decisions will be made.

At the same time, during the identification of persons guilty of subversive activities against Ukraine, facts of other crimes were also discovered.

Thus, the former general director of the state-owned enterprise was exposed for organizing the illegal transportation abroad of Ukrainians of the draft age.

"According to the investigation, in March of this year, the official submitted to the State Border Service a list of employees who go abroad for aircraft maintenance. But he included outsiders in the group on a business trip. Among them is his close relative. Thus, the evaders were able to cross the border under the guise of aircraft construction specialists," the SSU notes.

Based on this fact, the ex-director has already been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the criminal actions of the person involved and other persons responsible for the destruction of AN-225 "Mriya".

The pre-trial investigation is conducted by SSU investigators under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.