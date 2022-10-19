Monument to Soviet Chekist dismantled in Mykolaiv. PHOTO

On October 19, evening, there was an explosion in Mykolaiv, after that it became known that a monument to a Soviet Chekist was destroyed in city.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitalyi Kim.

Residents of Mykolaiv heard the explosion around 22:30. At 22:47 Kim published a photo of the destroyed monument. However, there is no information yet who is involved in the incident.

"Epic. The Russian occupiers have just solved the issue with the monument. If it is an explosion from some explosives, they will be held accountable according to the law. No matter who it was," - Kim wrote.

