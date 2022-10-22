Air Defense Forces operates in Cherkasy and Odesa regions
In the Odesa region, air defense forces shot down a Russian missile. In the Cherkasy region, the Air Defense Forces also worked.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channels.
"In the Odesa region, air defense forces have now landed a racist missile!", the message reads.
