ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7543 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
2 541 5

Air Defense Forces operates in Cherkasy and Odesa regions

ппо

In the Odesa region, air defense forces shot down a Russian missile. In the Cherkasy region, the Air Defense Forces also worked.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channels.

"In the Odesa region, air defense forces have now landed a racist missile!", the message reads.

See more: At night, occupiers launched rocket attacks on village of Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Author: 

explosion (1502) cruise missile (483) shoot out (13016) Odeska region (617) Chernihivska region (138)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 