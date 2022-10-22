In Mykolaiv region, Russians hit two critical infrastructure facilities - OC "South"

On the morning of October 22, the Russian military launched a massive strike from the Black Sea with high-precision Kalibr missiles. Two critical infrastructure facilities were hit in the Mykolaiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Operational Command "South".

"Four such objects were affected in the southern regions. One each in Odesa and Kirovohrad regions, two in Mykolayiv region," the report says.

As noted in the OC "South", three people were injured in the Odesa region. For other objects, details are being clarified.

Air defense forces shot down one cruise missile during this attack over the Mykolayiv region and four more over the Odesa region.

