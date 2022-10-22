Chairman of "Motor Sich" board Boguslaev was detained in Zaporizhzhia. He is suspected of high treason and is being taken to Kyiv

Head of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Boguslaev was detained by security forces and is being taken to Kyiv under escort.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by SSU sources.

Sources in the SBU confirm that a well-known businessman with pro-Russian views Vyacheslav Boguslaev was detained. Tomorrow there will be more official information. But it is already known that Boguslaev is suspected of working for Russia. He supplied parts for planes and helicopters that are now bombing Ukraine. There is evidence of working for the Russian special services, including during the war.

The articles are collaboration and aiding and abetting of the Russian Federation.

It is known that the former owner of the company, ex-regionalist is being taken to Kyiv under escort.

Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko noted: "I learned that the Department of Counterintelligence together with the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine detained the president and co-owner of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev. He is now being taken to Kyiv.

He is suspected of supplying engines and spare parts for Russian Mi-8, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters.

The same ones that have been striking Ukrainian soldiers during each of the 240 days of the war.

The supply scheme was multi-stage and worked through three countries. Middle East, Europe, Asia. We will soon find out which ones from the SBU.

Together with Boguslaev, the head of the Foreign Economic Activity Department of Motor Sich was detained.

The leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine is still fulfilling its promise to reach all high-ranking Russian agents, no matter how inaccessible to justice they consider themselves."