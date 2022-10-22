Russian occupants are taking prisoners from Kherson under a guise of "evacuation", - City Council

According to available information, invaders are taking prisoners from temporarily occupied Kherson under a guise of "evacuation".

This was reported by the Head of Media and Public Relations Department of Kherson City Council Gayane Ohanesyan, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"There is information that in the evening of October 20, Russian invaders under the guise of "evacuation" began to take prisoners from colonies, pre-trial detention centers and temporary detention facilities in Kherson in an unknown direction. There are both women and men among the prisoners," the official noted.

According to her, Kherson residents were kept in inhuman conditions: without normal food, treatment. In detention cells designed for three people and for several days, 10 or more people were kept for months.

Ohanesyan noted that with a high probability, Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev could be among them.

The spokeswoman expressed hope that all the prisoners will return home alive.