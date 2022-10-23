Rivne Azot emergency shutdown due to Russian missile attack

As a result of a missile attack by Russian invaders on energy infrastructure facilities, Rivne Azot PJSC was partially de-energized and key mineral fertilizer production facilities were forced to shut down.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Ukrinform referring to the group of enterprises press service, which includes Rivneazot.

"Due to the lack of electricity, the ammonia, nitric acid, limestone-ammonium nitrate and ammonium nitrate shops were shut down," - the statement reads.

The workers shut down the workshops in accordance with the regulations. The ecological situation at the enterprise is within normal limits.

Further resumption of the workshops will take place in coordination with local authorities after the restoration of a stable electricity supply by two backup lines, as required by the technical regulations of production.

"Rivne Azot PJSC will fully fulfill all contractual obligations to farmers and agricultural holdings for the supply of mineral fertilizers in the autumn season," the press service stressed.

The wastewater neutralization and treatment shop continues to operate smoothly at the enterprise. Reception of wastewater from the city of Rivne is in normal mode.

Read more: Electric substations were damaged as result of rocket attacks on energy facilities in Rivne region, - RMA