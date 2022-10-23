ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5545 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
898 2

In southern direction, AFU destroyed 47 occupiers, "Hrad" and ATGM, - OС "South"

танк,рф

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed the enemy’s "Hrad" MLRS and ATGM, as well as four ammunition depots in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OС "South".

It is clarified that warehouses with ammunition were located in the Pervomaiske and Beryslav districts.

The rest of the Russian losses per day:

  • 47 military personnel;
  • two tanks;
  • 16 units of armored vehicles.

The self-propelled large-caliber howitzer "Msta-S" and three more units of armored vehicles were damaged.

Watch more: Ukrainian operator of aerial reconnaissance drone "Carlson" eliminates Russian occupant with a direct hit. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8921) elimination (4960) arms (858) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2883)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 