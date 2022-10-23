In southern direction, AFU destroyed 47 occupiers, "Hrad" and ATGM, - OС "South"
The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed the enemy’s "Hrad" MLRS and ATGM, as well as four ammunition depots in the Kherson region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OС "South".
It is clarified that warehouses with ammunition were located in the Pervomaiske and Beryslav districts.
The rest of the Russian losses per day:
- 47 military personnel;
- two tanks;
- 16 units of armored vehicles.
The self-propelled large-caliber howitzer "Msta-S" and three more units of armored vehicles were damaged.
