AFU continue to move front line in Kherson region, - OC "South"

Natalia Humenyuk, head of the joint press center of the OC "South", said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to move the front line in the Kherson region.

She said this on the air of a nationwide telethon,Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

According to her, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to move the front line, although the Russian troops are very firmly entrenched there with a defensive line. The work continues, and they sometimes try to concentrate their forces on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, Humeniuk noted.

"I would like to note that one should be very critical in the attitude to the messages that are heard in the conditions of a hybrid war. Because, in particular, the collaborationist government and the occupation government are very powerfully focused on the information front, to sow panic among the population," Humeniuk emphasized.

In addition, she called on Ukrainians to critically evaluate this or that information about the events at the front, and also denied the Russians' claims about the alleged expulsion of Ukrainian defenders from some settlements in the Kherson region.

"This is a manipulation of consciousness, the use of such a name was chosen to somehow get out of this situation later. There is no such action that would correspond to the fact that they pushed the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of some populated place...

We do not hide our actions, we do not reveal the direction of our movement, but we never hide such actions. Therefore, this is another manipulation and nothing more," Humeniuk said, commenting on the report of the so-called military leaders of the Russian Federation about the alleged displacement of the Armed Forces from one populated place in the Kherson region.

