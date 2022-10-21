Antoniv Bridge - under fire control of Armed Forces of Ukraine. But we don’t hit civilians, - OC "South"

Russia is spreading disinformation about allegedly injured civilians as a result of the shelling of the Antoniv bridge in the area of occupied Kherson.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.

"(Russian - ed.) propagandists betray themselves. They don't even follow the logic of their messages. Yes, we maintain fire control, but I have noted more than once that we do not strike at critical infrastructure objects to damage, we do not strike at peaceful settlements and the local population, in particular. Even the occupiers themselves claim that civilians cannot be on the bridge at this time, because it is a curfew, and very strict measures are taken against those who may violate it," Humeniuk said.

Therefore, according to her, there could not be civilians on the bridge during the night shelling. She assumed that the Russian occupiers could change into civilian clothes:

"They try to hide their affiliation with the military and create a picture that the civilian population is being shelled. But this is not the case. They even forget to cut off the tags from the sports suits."

Humeniuk reminded that the Ukrainian command warned about possible provocations by Russian troops in the Kherson region.

The previous evening, Ukrainian troops again attacked the Antoniv bridge across the Dnipro in the occupied part of the Kherson region, this was reported by the local publication "Bridge", according to which Russian military and equipment were crossing the bridge. Meanwhile, representatives of the occupation administration said that civilians and local pro-Russian journalists were allegedly on the bridge.