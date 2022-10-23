During night, Defense Forces carried out about 130 firing missions against enemy positions in South, - OC "South"

The situation in the South Bug direction is tense and difficult, but it is confidently controlled by the Defense Forces.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive actions and tries to hold the occupied lines. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

As noted, during the night, the enemy inflicted fire damage on our troops with the use of aircraft, rocket salvo systems, barrel artillery and mortars along the entire line of combat engagement. Territorial communities of the Mykolaiv, Bashtanka and Beryslav districts were also shelled.

According to OC "South", in order to clarify the position of our troops and adjust artillery fire, flights of unmanned aerial spies were noted along the contact line at the junction of Kherson region and Mykolaiv region.

At night, the enemy massively attacked the South of the country with attack drones of the "Shahed-136" type. Forces and means of defense destroyed 14 barrage munitions over the Mykolaiv region and one more over the Nikopol region of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: Shoigu told French Defense Minister that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use "dirty bomb"

Three enemy drones damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Mykolaiv district.

"The enemy struck the residential quarters of Mykolaiv and the Halytsynivska community of the region with anti-aircraft guided missiles of the S-300 system. The rockets hit the apartment buildings of the regional center, the heating line was damaged. Five residents of the buildings were injured. Also, the warehouse building of a private enterprise was destroyed. At the place of impact a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service. Civilian employees were again injured," the report says.

In the Marganets community of the Nikopol region, shelling continued at night from "Uragan" salvo rocket systems and 152-caliber artillery systems. People were not injured, the scale of the destruction is being clarified.

"In the morning, using the same Hurricanes, the rioters attacked Nikopol. Six civilians were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten and several private enterprises were damaged," the message reads.

It is also noted that artillerymen and rocket launchers of the Defense Forces during the night struck enemy positions and areas of concentration of enemy forces. About 130 fire missions were completed. The losses of the enemy are specified.

There are 3 carriers of high-precision cruise missiles with a total salvo - 24 "Caliber" - in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea. The total number of enemy ships in the Black Sea is 10 ships and boats, including 2 large amphibious ships. All of them continue maneuvering along the southern coast of Crimea.

"The enemy continues to use missiles of various systems, attack drones and other means of fire damage against critical infrastructure objects, territorial communities adjacent to the front line and in deep rear areas in order to keep the population of Ukraine in tension," - summarizes the OC "South".