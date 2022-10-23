ENG
Shoigu told French Defense Minister that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use "dirty bomb"

Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu told his French colleague that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine, "which has a steady tendency to further, uncontrolled escalation."

"Shoigu expressed to his French colleague his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the message reads.

