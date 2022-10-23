Israel bombed assembly site of Iranian drones in Syria, - SOHR
An airstrike near Damascus on Friday completely destroyed an assembly line of Iranian drones.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to SPRAVDI, this is stated in the report of the Syrian Monitoring Center for Human Rights (SOHR).
It is noted that the strike was carried out on a facility where important parts and logistical equipment for the manufacture of drones, which were sent to Syria from Iran, were stored.
