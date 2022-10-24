Third of kamikaze drones reach their targets, - Budanov

30% of the "Shaheds" launched by the Russians reach their targets.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, told about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

When asked how many Iranian drones the Russians still have, Budanov replied that the Russian Federation is constantly ordering them. The Russians ordered about 1,700 drones of all types, but, according to Budanov, they still need to be manufactured.

It is noted that a one-time batch delivery is approximately 300 units. The second batch is currently in use.

As of October 22, the Russians used approximately 330 "Shaheds", of which 222 were shot down. According to Budanov, "others, to one degree or another, reached their goals - not always their goals, sometimes somewhere close, but 30% of drones reach their goals."

Budanov said that "in principle, the anti-aircraft defense is coping, 70% have been shot down", but "terror using the "Shaheds" may actually be around for a long time."

At the same time, the Russians' stockpile of missiles is almost exhausted.

About 13% remains for Iskanders, about 43% for Kalibr-PL, and Kalibr-NK missiles, and about 45% for Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles.

It is generally very dangerous to sink below 30% because it is already going intact reserve.

"Russia has long passed the intact stock of the Iskanders, but they are still trying to somehow keep within their norms for the Calibers and the Kh-101, Kh-555," Budanov noted.