ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4743 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
703 1
Donetska region (3022) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)

Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region in one day. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 23, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"On October 23, it became known about 6 civilians in the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians: 3 in Kurdiumivka, 2 in Velyka Novosilka, and 1 in Bakhmut. Another 5 people were injured yesterday," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region in one day 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 