Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region in one day. INFOGRAPHICS
On October 23, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.
"On October 23, it became known about 6 civilians in the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians: 3 in Kurdiumivka, 2 in Velyka Novosilka, and 1 in Bakhmut. Another 5 people were injured yesterday," the report says.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
