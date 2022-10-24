Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region in one day. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 23, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"On October 23, it became known about 6 civilians in the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians: 3 in Kurdiumivka, 2 in Velyka Novosilka, and 1 in Bakhmut. Another 5 people were injured yesterday," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

