Russia’s claims about Ukrainian "dirty bomb" are absurd, - Stoltenberg

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Russia’s accusations against Ukraine of creating a "dirty bomb", warned Moscow against using false statements as a pretext for escalating the war.

Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Politico on Monday, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"The statement that Ukraine is preparing to use "dirty bombs" in Ukraine is absurd," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.

He noted that it is absurd to talk about Ukraine's use of a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, the liberation of which it is fighting so hard.

"What worries us is that this is part of a pattern of behavior that we've seen from Russia before - in Syria, but also at the beginning of the war, or right before the war started in February. It's about Russia accusing others of being do what they intend to do themselves," Stoltenberg said.

He warned Russia against using false accusations "as any pretext for further escalation of the war in Ukraine."

It will be recalled that during Sunday, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, called at least three defense ministers of NATO countries - France, Turkey and Britain) talking about the Ukrainian "dirty bomb".

The Russian Federation claims that Ukraine is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack on its territory in order to blame it on Russia.