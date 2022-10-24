Unemployment rate will reach 30% by year-end, - Svyrydenko

According to Ministry of Economy estimates, unemployment in Ukraine will reach 30% by year-end 2022.

This was stated by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during the V Ukrainian-German Economic Forum, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"By the end of the year we expect a rather high unemployment rate - up to 30%," Svyrydenko said.

She noted that currently one of the challenges for the government is to solve the problems with unemployment, namely - employment of people and their return from abroad.

According to Svyrydenko, the government directs all its efforts to support small businesses.

"The issue of employment should be covered by the state," Svyrydenko said.

The Minister noted that one of the challenges facing Ukraine is the stabilization of the macroeconomic situation. Currently, inflation in Ukraine is 24.6%, and by the end of the year it is expected to reach 30%, and the economic decline is projected at 30%.

"For us, maintaining the normal functioning of the economy is a task no less important than winning," Svyrydenko said.

