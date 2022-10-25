30 Democrats in US House of Representatives call on Biden for direct negotiations with Russia

A group of 30 congressmen of the left wing of the US Democratic Party on Monday sent a letter to President Joe Biden, calling for a radical review of the strategy for the war in Ukraine and to enter into direct negotiations with Russia.

In the letter, the Democrats call on Biden to combine the unprecedented economic and military support the United States is providing to Ukraine with a "diplomatic push to preemptively redouble efforts to find realistic terms for a ceasefire."

Biden's allies expressed concern that Washington does not conduct regular dialogue with Moscow to end the protracted war and remind of its global consequences - up to rising prices in the United States and the danger of a nuclear strike by the Russian Federation.

"We have no illusions about the difficulty of engaging Russia, given its flagrant and illegal invasion of Ukraine. If there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, America must use every diplomatic opportunity to support such a decision that will be acceptable to the people of Ukraine," the letter says.

The letter was signed by some of the most prominent Democrats in Congress, including Jamie Raskin, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Bush, and Ilhan Omar. This is the first such call to the Biden administration in eight months of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Until now, the main concern about a possible decrease in support for Ukraine arose in connection with the possible strengthening of the positions of the Republican Party in Congress after the midterm elections on November 8.

