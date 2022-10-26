Two killed, four injured in Russia’s missile strike on Dnipro. PHOTO

Two civilians have been killed and four injured in Russia’s missile strike on the city of Dnipro.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the updated information, two women and two men were injured and taken to the hospital. Three of them are in critical condition.

Last night Russian troops also opened fire on the Nikopol district.

The enemy struck the Chervonohryhorivka community with the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Civilians remained unharmed.

Some destructions were reported, and a power transmission line was seriously damaged. Over 600 households were left without electricity. Repair crews are working at the scene.

In addition, the East Air Command shot down a Shahed-136 suicide drone over the Nikopol district in the evening of October 25, 2022.

This a reminder that the fragments of the Russian missile damaged a filling station in the city of Dnipro, having caused a fire.

Read more: Two Russian drones "Shahed-136" shot down in Kherson region - AC "Pivden"







