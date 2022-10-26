Blinken approves IAEA intentions to visit nuclear facilities in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, at a meeting with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi, expressed support for the organization’s initiative to visit nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the State Department, informs Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth."

"State Secretary Blinken expressed his gratitude for the IAEA's efforts to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and welcomed the IAEA's willingness to visit Ukraine in connection with Russia's false accusations regarding the "dirty bomb," the message reads.

Blinken reiterated the US commitment to providing the resources needed by the IAEA to continue to carry out its verification and monitoring responsibilities in Iran.

In recent days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have intensified telephone conversations with their Western colleagues about the alleged planned provocation of Ukraine.