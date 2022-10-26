Counteroffensive in South slowed down because of rains, - Reznikov

The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the counteroffensive in the south of the country has slowed down due to rainy weather.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Fox News, informs Censor.NET.

"In the south, we are also continuing our counter-offensive campaign. Right now, certain weather conditions, like the rain, are making us a little slower. But we are using the tactics of taking back our villages, meters and kilometers step by step, and we will continue to do that," - said Reznikov.

