Missile attack on Dnipro: fire at gas station extinguished. PHOTO

Dnipro rescuers extinguished the fire at the gas station, which arose as a result of enemy shelling on the evening of October 25.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the fire was localized on 300 square meters. And later liquidated. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and the number of injured is specified.

Forty-three persons and 11 units were involved from the State Emergency Service.







