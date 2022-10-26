In Ukraine invaders killed 11 civilians, - OP. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the data of the regional military administrations in Ukraine, 11 civilians were killed, and 14 were injured as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation over the past 24 hours.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 09:00 on October 26, 2 civilians were killed, and four were injured in the past day in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the Donetsk region - 5 were dead (including four killed earlier), and four were wounded; in the Zaporizhzhia region - 2 were dead, two were wounded; in the Kharkiv region - 1 was wounded (by a mine); in the Kherson region - 2 dead, three wounded," the message reads.

