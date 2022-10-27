"Shahed-136" was shot down by Ukrainian boat over Black Sea

On Thursday, October 27, a Ukrainian boat shot down a Russian "Shahed-136" flying in the sky over the Black Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today in the Black Sea, one of the boats of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy kamikaze drone Shahed-136," the message says.

Read more: In morning, Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft in south, - Air Force