Today, SSU is being purged of "moles" and traitors, - Maliuk

Today, the SSU pays special attention to cleaning the special services from "moles" and traitors.

This was reported in an interview with "Interfax-Ukraine" by Acting Head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk, Censor.NET informs.

"The self-purification of the Service is underway. This is of great importance, especially during the war. So we are doing everything possible for this. Today we are finding all the shameful phenomena in the Service itself, we are localizing them. The entire staff feels it, the state leadership knows about it. And I hope the people of Ukraine also feel it," emphasized Vasyl Maliuk.

He reported on the detention of the head of the Kharkiv Institute for the Training of Legal Personnel, who was not just an agent, but a resident of the enemy. That is, he had other persons in contact. There are other detainees, including employees of the analytical unit of the Kharkiv administration, who passed information to the enemy.

Watch more: SSU exposed two traitors in liberated Kupiansk. VIDEO

"If we don't detect these rats, then all our further operations against the enemy are doomed to failure. That's why we put a lot of emphasis on this. This internal security unit has been completely reformatted and performs exactly such counter-intelligence tasks," summed up the acting chief. Heads of the SSU.