Estonia prematurely stops buying Russian oil

In the ninth month of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Estonian government approved a decree regulating the purchase, import and transportation of oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

All imports of Russian petroleum products are suspended until the end of the transition period established by the EU, and their importation is prohibited from December 5.

"From December 5, the transit of Russian oil and oil products in Estonia should be completely stopped," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Urmas Reinsalu.

