EU countries plan to postpone price restrictions on Russian oil, - Bloomberg

The countries of the European Union have not agreed on limiting the cost of Russian oil and will probably postpone the agreement on this issue.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"Cyprus and Hungary disagreed with the proposal to impose restrictions on Russian oil. EU sanctions require unanimity, which gives each country an effective veto," the report said.

The publication clarifies that Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which receive Russian oil through the pipeline, want a guarantee that their supplies will remain intact after the introduction of a price ceiling for energy resources from the Russian Federation.

Greece and Malta may also oppose the introduction of restrictions. Since these countries transport Russian oil.

Bloomberg notes that the European Commission met over the weekend with EU countries to try to find a compromise on a package of restrictive measures against Russia in response to the actions of the Kremlin.

Before the informal meeting of EU ministers in Prague on October 6, member states must reach preliminary agreements on a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to the publication's sources, the EU still has to work out many details, in particular, at what price the allies will set a limit for Russian oil.