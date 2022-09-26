ENG
Hungary will oppose sanctions against Russia, which endanger country’s nuclear investments, - Szijjarto

Hungary will not support any European Union sanctions against Russia that could cut off nuclear energy supplies, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"We have never supported and will never support any sanctions that jeopardize our nuclear investments, directly or indirectly," Sijarto said at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

He said Hungary would oppose sanctions against Russia that would affect the engineering, construction and information technologies needed for the reactor near the city of Paks.

