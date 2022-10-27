Kuleba and Burbok discussed increasing supply of weapons to Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, had a conversation with his German counterpart, Annalena Burbok.

The minister announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"We are working together (with Annalena Berbok. - Ed.) to supply more weapons to Ukraine, including through partnerships with third countries. I appreciate Germany's willingness to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes," the message reads.

