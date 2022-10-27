ENG
Johnson to propose ’Marshall plan for Ukraine’ - Daily Telegraph

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson may create a new fund to support Ukraine and rebuild its war-torn economy.

The Daily Telegraph writes about this with reference to Johnson's friends, Censor.NET reports.

Johnson's friends said it could be something like a "Marshall Plan for Ukraine." They are convinced that "Boris will collect a lot of money" from private donors.

The former prime minister has opened an office in Westminster, from which he hopes to create a fund to help war-torn Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the Marshall Plan is a program of economic assistance to European states after World War II, initiated by US Secretary of State George Marshall in 1947. It was designed to raise the war-ravaged economy of Europe.

