Johnson to propose ’Marshall plan for Ukraine’ - Daily Telegraph
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson may create a new fund to support Ukraine and rebuild its war-torn economy.
The Daily Telegraph writes about this with reference to Johnson's friends, Censor.NET reports.
Johnson's friends said it could be something like a "Marshall Plan for Ukraine." They are convinced that "Boris will collect a lot of money" from private donors.
The former prime minister has opened an office in Westminster, from which he hopes to create a fund to help war-torn Ukraine.
It will be recalled that the Marshall Plan is a program of economic assistance to European states after World War II, initiated by US Secretary of State George Marshall in 1947. It was designed to raise the war-ravaged economy of Europe.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password