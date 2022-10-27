Zelenskiy: Don’t know how Trump would react to Russian invasion

US President Joe Biden is helping Ukraine more than his predecessor Donald Trump.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this in an interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to League.net.

In response to the question whether he fears Trump's strengthening after the midterm congressional elections in November, Zelenskiy said that in any case, the results of the US elections are the choice of the American people. He noted that US President Joe Biden helps Ukraine more than his predecessor.

At the same time, the head of state stressed that he could not blame Trump, as he was not president during Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Biden helps us more than it was before him. But at the same time, I cannot blame Trump now, because there was no full-scale invasion under him, and therefore I do not know how he would react," Zelenskiy said.

The President said that some messages that are heard during the US election campaign are of concern to Ukraine.

"There are messages that worry us. I think they are political, because they are heard in the course of the election process in the U.S., regarding the decrease in support for Ukraine, etc. I believe that these are pre-election steps. Let's at least believe in it.

As for the support of America, there is bipartisan support, it remains, and there is full support in the Congress. Of course, if the political atmosphere is overloaded, something may change, we'll see," Zelenskiy said.

