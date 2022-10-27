Ukraine test imports electricity from Slovakia

State trader "Energy Company of Ukraine" today conducted a test import of electricity from Slovakia.

It was reported by "Ukrenergo"

The test import was carried out to support the energy system of Ukraine. The first delivery was of 1 MW capacity. It was used to work out an algorithm for covering possible deficits due to missile strikes and damage to energy infrastructure.

It is also reported that the company received the right to import as a result of an open auction for access to interstate power grids.

"As a state trader, we are looking for opportunities and tools to reduce these risks. The implementation of test supplies is part of the work. The technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine is another tool to stabilize the operation of our power system. We must be ready for its implementation," said Vitalii Butenko, CEO of ECU.